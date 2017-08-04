OF Paulo Orlando (fractured shin) began a new rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, going 1-for-3. He had been shut down for a week. Orlando is 8-for-18 (.389) in five rehab games in Double-A.

RHP Kelvin Herrera collected his 24th save in 27 chances. He has doubled his save total from last year. He gave up a run-producing single to Robinson Cano with two out in the ninth inning Thursday, snapping his 12 1/3-inning scoreless streak.

DH Brandon Moss homered twice -- a two-run blast in the fifth and a solo-shot in the eighth -- during the Royals' Thursday win over the Mariners. It was his second multi-homer game this season. The previous was May 21 at Minnesota. He has four home runs in his past six home games. "You just go up there and try to have good at-bats for your team," Moss said. "Do what you're capable of doing in each at-bat and each given day and just go from there."

RF Melky Cabrera snapped a 10-game RBI drought with a run-producing single in the seventh Thursday. His previous RBI was July 22 at Kauffman Stadium while with the White Sox.

RHP Trevor Cahill got a no-decision, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing two runs, both on solo homers, and six hits over 4 2/3 innings against the Mariners. He has a 7.27 ERA in two Royals starts. "They hit two mistakes out," Cahill said. "Other than that, I felt pretty good, definitely better than last time. I'm still not where I want to be at." He remains winless in his past seven appearances, including four starts, in American League parks. The Mariners stole three bases without being caught with Cahill on the mound. Opposing baserunners have gone 13-for-15 against him this season.