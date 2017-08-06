RHP Jake Junis will be the Royals' 26th man and start the second game of the doubleheader. Junis has made six starts and three relief appearances this season with Kansas City. He is 3-2 with a 5.50 ERA. In a dozen starts with Triple-A Omaha, Junis is 3-5 with a 2.92 ERA.

LHP Danny Duffy will start the first game of the Sunday doubleheader. Duffy has allowed only one hit in the last 25 at-bats against left-handed hitters since coming off the disabled list. For the season, lefties are hitting .181 off him.

C Salvador Perez will in all likelihood be placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right intercostal strain. He grimaced in pain after a swing in the sixth inning Friday and did not come out for the seventh inning. "It could have been a lot worse," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "We were hearing that it was an oblique last night. It wasn't. The intercostal is the space between the ribs while the oblique is muscular. Oblique is twice the recovery time as the intercostal. We caught a break on that."

C Cameron Gallagher was in the Royals' clubhouse Saturday and will be activated Sunday if the Royals put C Salvador Perez on the disabled list. Gallagher is hitting .294 with five home runs, 12 doubles and 34 RBIs in 68 games with Omaha. He hit .308 with one home run and eight RBIs in his past 10 games. The 24-year-old was a 2011 second-round pick. He has never appeared in a big league game.