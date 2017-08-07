RHP Jake Junis looked more like a staff ace than the 26th man for the second game of the doubleheader. Junis allowed one run on four hits, none after the second inning, while striking out a career-best seven over eight innings to beat the Mariners 9-1. "I definitely felt like I hit stride around the fifth inning, where I was getting some quick outs and some quick innings and a lot of momentum and it just carried," Junis said. He returned to join Triple-A Omaha after the victory.

LHP Danny Duffy was roughed up for seven runs on seven hits, including three home runs, in 5 2/3 innings in losing the first game. He was unhappy with the strike zone of plate umpire David Rackley. "I thought my command was really good," Duffy said. "You try to establish the bottom of the zone, but the bottom of the zone wasn't relevant today." He thought he had struck out Jean Segura to end the second inning without the Mariners scoring. "If he's to call the other ones that he called on a few different guys on our team that were lower than that and further outside than that, I'd like to have that pitch especially in that situation," Duffy said. "You can't miss that pitch especially with a hitter the caliber of Segura. I feel you should get that call. I saw it as a strike." Duffy normally duffs his cap to the plate umpire for a job well done when he leaves the game, but he didn't to Rackley. Why? "I'm not going to answer that question and get myself in trouble," Duffy said.

C Salvador Perez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained intercostal muscle on the right side of his chest. The Kansas City Royals' All-Star was injured Friday and the move was retroactive to Saturday. Perez will be re-evaluated in the next few days when the swelling diminishes. Perez, 27, is hitting .278 with 21 home runs and 65 RBIs in 99 games this season.

C Cam Gallagher made his big league debut in the first game, catching the ninth inning, and started the second game, going 1-for-3 with a walk and scored a run. He and RHP Jake Junis were drafted the same year, 2011, and have progressed through the minors together. "I've caught him 100 times," Gallagher said.

1B Eric Hosmer snapped an 0-for-14 skid with three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs in the second game. Hosmer's three-game hitless streak was his first since July 26-28, 2016, snapping a streak of 164 games without a three-game drought.