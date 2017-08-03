3B Cheslor Cuthbert (wrist) went 1-for-5 with a home run in his first rehab assignment since July 25 for Triple-A Omaha. Cuthbert previously played nine games for the Storm Chasers before he fouled a ball off his foot last week and was shut down. Cuthbert could be activated later this month, barring another setback. He is batting .211 with a pair of home runs over the 10 minor league games. He has also appeared in 26 games for the Royals this season, batting .200 with six RBIs in 26 at-bats.

LF Alex Gordon is trying to be a spark for Kansas City at the bottom of the lineup. He helped the Royals get on the board Tuesday against the Orioles when he singled, stole second, took third on an error by catcher Welington Castillo and scored on a single by Whit Merrifield. Gordon has hit safely in four straight games, but is still batting only .204 on the season.

LHP Jason Vargas, who had a seven-game winning streak earlier in the season, takes the mound Wednesday against the Baltimore. Vargas (13-4, 3.00 ERA) picked up a win in his last outing against the Red Sox when he allowed just one run and five hits over six innings. It was his only win over in four starts in the month of July.

RHP Ian Kennedy (4-7) suffered his first loss since June 5 on Tuesday against the Orioles. He was charged with four runs on eight hits with a pair of strikeouts and a walk. “They put good at-bats together,” Kennedy said. “They made a lot of at-bats long. Lot of foul balls, which wore my pitch count up, up, up as the game went on. I threw a ton of pitches early on and it kind of got me out of the game.”