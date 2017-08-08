C Salvador Perez said he is uncertain when he will be able to return to the lineup after going on the 10-day disabled list.

RHP Ian Kennedy gave up seven runs, six earned, on six hits and four walks in falling to the Cardinals. In his previous start at Baltimore, he permitted four runs on eight hits in four innings. He acknowledged he is in a funk. “This kind of stinks when you kind of fall into bad outings in a row like this,” Kennedy said. “I think the last two outings, anybody would say that. They’re not very good.”

3B Mike Moustakas clubbed his 32nd home run, which is four short of the franchise record, but is noticeably limping.

C Drew Butera is a veteran, filling in in the past whenever All-Star C Salvador Perez needed a day off or filling in whenever he was injured. Butera, however, was charged with two passed balls in the 8-7 loss in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday to Seattle. Butera was in the lineup Monday against the Cardinals and committed a throwing error on a pickoff throw. “I see Drew catching today (Monday),” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “I‘m not setting anything further than today. We’ll go day-to-day with it. I‘m not going to sit here and say these guys are going to catch X amount of games. He’s catching today. That’s my mindset. We’ll see who catches tomorrow.”