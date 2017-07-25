Preview: Royals at Tigers

Michael Fulmer had the shortest start of his career in stifling heat at Kansas City in his last start, but he gets a chance to redeem himself when the Detroit Tigers host the streaking Royals on Tuesday night in the second of a three-game series. Kansas City received 12th-inning homers from Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas on Monday for its sixth win in a row.

The Royals, who trail first-place Cleveland by 1 1/2 games in the American League Central, made a bold move for the stretch run by swinging a six-player deal with San Diego on Monday. They fortified their staff by acquiring three pitchers -- starter Trevor Cahill and relievers Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter -- in exchange for pitchers Matt Strahm and Travis Wood and a minor leaguer. "We needed to make sure we strengthened our pitching staff," Kansas City general manager Dayton Moore said. "Obviously, Trevor Cahill can slide into a spot in our rotation." Detroit, which has lost four it six since ripping off four straight wins, could be selling off some key pieces as the trade deadline approaches.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (6-6, 3.71 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (10-7, 3.35)

Duffy earned the win last time out versus Detroit despite giving up four runs on nine hits over five innings, but he was a hard-luck loser in his previous turn after permitting one run over a season-high 8 1/3 innings versus Texas. He made seven appearances (five starts) against the Tigers in his 12-3 season in 2016, going 2-1 with a 6.23 ERA. Victor Martinez is 13-for-37 with three homers against Duffy.

Fulmer was battered by the Royals for eight runs (five earned) and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings to halt his four-start winning streak, during which he yielded eight earned runs and pitched at least eight innings on three occasions. That included 8 2/3 innings of three-run ball against Kansas City on June 29, when Fulmer took a shutout into the ninth. Eric Hosmer is 5-for-17 with two homers off Fulmer.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals have hit 12 homers in the past three games.

2. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera is 2-for-19 with eight strikeouts over his last five games.

3. Royals OF Jorge Bonifacio has homered in three straight games.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Tigers 3