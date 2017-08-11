FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Royals at White Sox
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 12, 2017 / 4:40 AM / 2 months ago

Preview: Royals at White Sox

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Kansas City Royals are in a tailspin that has them back at the .500 mark, but they have a chance to turn things around with a pair of last-place clubs up next on the schedule. Coming off a four-game, home-and-home sweep by in-state rival St. Louis, the Royals continue their eight-game road trip against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Kansas City has lost four in a row and nine of 11 to surrender second place in the American League Central to Minnesota while remaining four games behind division-leading Cleveland. Lorenzo Cain went 7-for-10 in the two games in St. Louis, but the Royals were battered for 37 runs in the four-game set. Rookie Yoan Moncada hit a tying homer in the ninth inning before delivering a walk-off single in the 11th as the White Sox completed a three-game sweep of AL-leading Houston. Moncada is expected to be a key piece of Chicago’s rebuilding along with right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, who makes his season debut in the series opener.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (7-7, 3.48 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Reynaldo Lopez (2016: 5-3, 4.91)

After turning in back-to-back strong starts on the road, Duffy was roughed up for seven runs - three earned - on three homers in a loss to Seattle in his last outing. He yielded two runs in 13 2/3 innings at Baltimore and Detroit in his previous two turns and lost to Texas on July 15 despite giving up one run over 8 1/3 frames. Yolmer Sanchez is 9-for-20 and Jose Abreu has gone 13-for-37 against Duffy.

Lopez, who made 11 appearances (six starts) as a rookie with Washington last year, was acquired in the deal that sent Adam Eaton to the Nationals. The 23-year-old Dominican made 22 starts this season for Triple-A Charlotte, logging a 7-6 record and 3.79 ERA with 131 strikeouts in 121 innings. Right-handed batters hit .353 against Lopez last year, but he held left-handers to .193.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cain has gone 18-for-34 over his last eight games.

2. Moncada is 9-for-21 during his six-game hitting streak.

3. Kansas City has dropped five straight on the road.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Royals 3

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.