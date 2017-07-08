Preview: Tigers at Indians

The American League Central-leading Cleveland Indians look to continue their sudden offensive surge when they host the rival Detroit Tigers for the middle contest of a three-game set on Saturday night. The Indians posted 22 runs on 30 hits to win their last two contests, including an 11-2 victory over the Tigers in the series opener Friday as Michael Brantley knocked in four runs.

Francisco Lindor had three RBIs in the victory and is 7-for-15 over the last three contests for Cleveland while Jose Ramirez remained red hot with a pair of hits to extend his hitting streak to nine games in which he is 15-for-37. Mike Clevinger hopes to get the same run support as he takes the mound for the Indians against former AL MVP Justin Verlander, who is 1-2 with an 11.30 ERA in three starts during the season series after getting pounded by Cleveland last weekend. The Tigers are on the verge of dropping into last place in the AL Central after losing four of their last six and have given up 26 runs while suffering three straight setbacks against the Indians. Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera has hit safely in four straight contests and is batting .345 with 45 homers and 151 RBIs in 174 career games against the Indians.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (5-5, 4.96 ERA) vs. Indians RH Mike Clevinger (4-3, 3.33)

Verlander looks to rebound from his last outing against Cleveland on Sunday after allowing seven runs on nine hits and three walks while going without a strikeout for the first time since April 28, 2007. The 34-year-old has permitted 24 hits, including five homers, in three starts against the Indians in 2017 and owns a 6.22 ERA on the road overall. Lonnie Chisenhall is 15-for-44 with three homers versus Verlander, who is 20-23 in 51 career games against the Indians.

Clevinger is unbeaten (2-0) in his last four starts, yielding five runs on 12 hits over 21 innings with 24 strikeouts after a strong outing against Verlander and Detroit last week. The 26-year-old Floridian matched a season high with five walks despite holding the Tigers to one run on two hits over six innings in the 11-8 win on Sunday. Cabrera is 2-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs against Clevinger, who is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three appearances (two starts) versus Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians manager Terry Francona underwent a successful cardiac procedure Friday and is expected to be back in the dugout after the All-Star break.

2. Detroit DH Victor Martinez became the ninth active player to reach 2,000 hits on Friday and is 5-for-11 over his last three contests.

3. Cleveland 1B-DH Carlos Santana, who has multiple hits in three of his last four games, could return from the paternity list Saturday.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Tigers 4