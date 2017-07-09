Preview: Tigers at Indians

Corey Kluber and Michael Fulmer were each selected to the American League All-Star team but neither right-hander will be available to pitch in Tuesday's game against the National League. That's because both standout pitchers will be on the mound Sunday night when the Cleveland Indians host the Detroit Tigers in the finale of a three-game series.

Kluber is in the midst of a dominating stretch for Cleveland, eclipsing the franchise record previously held by Hall-of-Famer Bob Feller by striking out at least 10 batters in five consecutive starts in one season. He struggled in a pair of early-season matchups against the Tigers, splitting a pair of decisions while sporting a bloated 10.61 ERA against them. Fulmer was the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year, but he labored in four starts against the Indians last season, posting a 1-2 mark and 6.98 ERA. Since winning five of the first seven matchups this season, Detroit has lost four straight meetings to Cleveland to fall nine games behind the first-place Indians in the AL Central.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (8-6, 3.20 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (7-3, 2.85)

Fulmer won his second straight outing after losing his previous three by limiting San Francisco to three runs on five hits and a walk, although his 10-start streak of not allowing a home run came finally to an end. It marked the 14th time in 16 starts that Fulmer has allowed three earned runs or fewer. Michael Brantley is 3-for-3 against Fulmer, who owns a 3-4 record in seven road starts despite a sparking 2.16 ERA.

Kluber lost for the first time in seven starts since returning from the disabled list, coming out on the short end of a 1-0 decision to San Diego despite striking out 10 in eight innings. He has yielded seven earned runs over those seven outings, recording 74 strikeouts over 51 frames. Miguel Cabrera (22-for-52), Victor Martinez (14-for-41) and Justin Upton (5-for-13) have combined for 12 homers off Kluber.

Walk-Offs

1. Indians 1B Carlos Santana, activated from the paternity list Saturday, is 6-for-11 with five doubles in his last three games.

2. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera has hit safely in five straight games.

3. Indians 2B Jason Kipnis was forced to leave Saturday's game after suffering a right hamstring injury.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Tigers 3