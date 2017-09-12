Preview: Tigers at Indians

The Cleveland Indians will try to become the fourth team in baseball history to win 20 consecutive games when they continue a three-game series with the visiting Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. The red-hot Indians had no issues pushing their remarkable run to 19 straight with an 11-0 rout of the Tigers in the series opener, riding six scoreless innings from Carlos Carrasco and another big night from Francisco Lindor.

The All-Star shortstop tripled in three runs to highlight a five-run second and is 10-for-21 with three homers, two triples, two doubles and seven RBIs during a five-game hitting streak. Cleveland, which has a magic number of six for clinching the American League Central, would match the 2002 Oakland Athletics for the longest winning streak in AL history with a victory Tuesday. It certainly has a great chance at extending the run with ace Corey Kluber on the mound facing a Tigers club that has scored a total of six runs during a three-game slide. Kluber is 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA during the Indians’ winning streak and opposes Matt Boyd.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Matt Boyd (5-9, 5.93 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (15-4, 2.56)

Boyd is 0-4 with a 7.27 ERA since the beginning of August after giving up four runs in six innings against Kansas City on Wednesday. The 26-year-old’s one solid start in that stretch came against Cleveland on Sept. 1, when he let up a run in five frames of a no-decision. Boyd has a 1.93 ERA in four career games (three starts) versus the Indians.

Kluber struck out 13 in seven dominant innings at the Chicago White Sox his last time out, his 14th double-digit strikeout effort of the season and 13th since June 1. The former Cy Young Award winner has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his last eight outings and has done so nine consecutive times at home. Kluber gave up 11 runs in 9 1/3 innings in his first two meetings with the Tigers this year, but he rebounded to yield two runs in 13 frames over the next two, including an eight-inning gem at Detroit on Sept. 2.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians 3B/2B Jose Ramirez was removed for precautionary reasons Tuesday after suffering a left forearm bruise.

2. After winning five of the first seven meetings this year, the Tigers have dropped nine of 10 against their division rivals.

3. Cleveland OF Bradley Zimmer will undergo surgery Tuesday on his fractured left hand and is out for the rest of the season.

PREDICTION: Indians 8, Tigers 1