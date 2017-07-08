Carrasco, Indians overwhelm Tigers

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians' offense has roared to life after a two-game slumber.

Carlos Carrasco struck out 11 in seven innings and Lonnie Chisenhall and Bradley Zimmer homered as the Indians unleashed a 16-hit attack to beat the Detroit Tigers 11-2 on Friday night at Progressive Field.

It's the second consecutive 11-2 victory by the Indians. They beat San Diego on Thursday by the same score.

"It's nice to see us play the way we played tonight. So many guys contributed," Indians acting manager Brad Mills said.

Zimmer and Francisco Lindor each had three hits, and Michael Brantley had four RBIs as the Cleveland offense erupted for the third consecutive game. The Indians have collected 44 hits in those three games.

"We had big hits all the way around. Some really good at bats," Mills said.

Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez reached a milestone when he singled in the second inning for the 2,000th hit of his career.

"Man, that's a lot of hits. And it couldn't happen to a better guy," Mills said.

"Two thousand hits, that's special," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. "Not a lot of people can say that they've done that. That's something Victor should be proud of."

Carrasco (10-3) allowed two runs and nine hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk, including striking out the side on nine pitches in the fifth inning.

"When you see big-league hitters missing the ball by five feet, that means he's doing something right," said Lindor.

"Carrasco was tough," Ausmus said. "His fastball command was very good and his slider is always tough on right-handed hitters, and we have a lot of right-handers. He's one of the best pitchers in the American League."

Detroit starter Jordan Zimmermann (5-7) gave up five runs and eight hits in three innings.

"When he is inconsistent, it's usually a lack of movement on his slider, and that was the case tonight," Ausmus said.

Leading 5-1, the Indians blew it open with a four-run sixth inning and two in the seventh.

Zimmer led off the sixth with a solo home run against reliever Chad Bell. Lindor added a two-run triple later in the inning and Brantley followed with an RBI single.

An RBI single by Lindor and sacrifice fly by Brantley in the seventh completed Cleveland's scoring.

The Indians broke a scoreless tie in the third inning. With one out, Jason Kipnis doubled to right field and went to third on an infield single by Lindor. He stole second and then scored along with Kipnis when Brantley pulled a double into the right field corner.

Edwin Encarnacion grounded out to send Brantley to third. Jose Ramirez reached on an infield single to short, scoring Brantley to make it 3-0. Chisenhall then hit the first pitch Zimmermann threw him into the seats in right field for his 12th home run to extend the Cleveland lead to 5-0.

In the top of the fourth, Carrasco gave up a single to Alex Avila leading off the inning. Justin Upton drew a walk, but Carrasco got Miguel Cabrera to ground into a double play.

Avila went to third on the double play and scored on a single to center by J.D. Martinez, cutting the Cleveland lead to 5-1.

Carrasco rebounded in the fifth inning with his nine-pitch, three-strikeout inning.

"That was huge. We had the bases loaded and no outs and didn't score in the fourth, and you thought maybe the momentum was starting to shift," Mills said. "Then to have Carlos to go out there and strike out the side on nine pitches, that was a big key for us."

NOTES: Indians manager Terry Francona underwent a successful cardiac ablation procedure on Thursday to correct an irregular heartbeat. The procedure was done at Cleveland Clinic. Francona, who will not manage the American League All-Star team, is scheduled to rejoin the Indians on July 14. Bench coach Brad Mills will continue to serve as the acting manager. ... RHP Corey Kluber, who was selected to the AL All-Star team but will start Sunday night against the Tigers, will attend the game but not pitch on Tuesday night in Miami. . . Tigers DH Victor Martinez singled in the second inning for the 2,000th hit of his career. Ironically, Martinez's first 900 major league hits came as a member of the Indians. ... Tigers OF Justin Upton was added to the American League All-Star team. RHP Michael Fulmer, the only Tigers player selected to the AL team, will not pitch in the game because he's starting Sunday night in Cleveland.