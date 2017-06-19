Preview: Tigers at Mariners

After ending a road trip during which they were quite generous to the opposition’s offense, the Seattle Mariners kick off a nine-game homestand Monday with the opener of a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers. Seattle halted a three-game slide Sunday to finish with a 3-4 record on a trek on which it surrendered a total of 46 runs in its losses.

Kyle Seager recorded a trio of RBI doubles in the Mariners’ 7-3 win at Texas while Ben Gamel went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games - a run during which he has registered seven multi-hit performances. Detroit is beginning a seven-game road trip after concluding a 2-4 homestand with a pair of setbacks against Tampa Bay. The Tigers managed only six hits in the 9-1 defeat Sunday, with Alex Avila and Dixon Machado notching two apiece. The two-hit effort by Avila, which stretched his hitting streak to five games, was his third in a row and fifth in 10 contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Detroit, ROOT Northwest (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Sam Gaviglio (3-1, 3.41)

Sanchez will be summoned from Triple-A Toledo to make his first start of the season. The 33-year-old Venezuelan began the season in Detroit’s bullpen and did not fare very well, surrendering 26 runs and 34 hits - nine homers - in 21 frames over 11 appearances. Sanchez, who was tagged by Seattle for four runs and six hits in four innings of relief on April 26, is 3-0 with a 3.86 ERA in six career games (four starts) against the Mariners.

Gaviglio has won three straight decisions despite yielding four or more runs in two of the outings, including a triumph at Minnesota on Wednesday in which he gave up four runs and five hits - three homers - over 5 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old native of Oregon has been superb at home, allowing a total of two earned runs over 16 frames in three turns. Gaviglio, who will be facing Detroit for the first time, has served up nine home runs over 34 1/3 innings in his first major-league season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez (shoulder) is expected to rejoin the rotation Friday against Houston after being sidelined for nearly two months.

2. Detroit OF J.D. Martinez (28) and 1B Miguel Cabrera (26) are second and third, respectively, in most opposite-field home runs by right-handed hitters since 2015, with Oakland’s Khris Davis (33) leading the league.

3. Seattle purchased the contract of RHP Max Povse from Double-A Arkansas, optioned fellow RHP Rob Whalen to the Travelers and designated LHP Dillon Overton for assignment.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Tigers 3