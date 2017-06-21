Seager's RBI in 10th gives Mariners win over Tigers

SEATTLE -- Kyle Seager wasn't able to upstage younger brother Corey on Tuesday night.

But the Seattle third baseman can claim the game-winner in extra innings.

Seager doubled in the deciding run in the bottom of the 10th to give the Mariners a 5-4 victory against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night at Safeco Field.

Earlier, Corey Seager hit three home runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the visiting New York Mets 12-0.

"There was a kid near the dugout giving me updates (from Los Angeles) during the game," Seager said. "That's a tough day to match. I think I'll give him the edge."

Seattle's Nelson Cruz walked against Justin Wilson (3-3) to open the bottom of the 10th. Pinch-runner Tyler Smith stole second base before Seager lined a double down the right-field line to score the winner and give the Mariners (36-37) their third consecutive victory.

"Doubles are good," said Seager, who had three run-scoring doubles in a 7-3 victory Sunday at Texas. "We battled all night. It was a good game from both sides. We're just fortunate that we came out on top."

Detroit (32-38) suffered its fourth straight loss.

"The positives are Zimm (Jordan Zimmerman) pitched well and the offense did a nice job coming back from a two-run deficit late in the game," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "But, obviously, it wasn't enough."

Seattle's Steve Cishek (1-1) pitched one scoreless inning of relief to get the victory.

The Tigers tied the score at 4-4 with two runs in the eighth off Mariners reliever Dan Altavilla.

Ian Kinsler led off the inning with a walk and stole second. After Altavilla caught Nicholas Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera looking at called third strikes, Kinsler took off for third on the first pitch to J.D. Martinez.

Altavilla's pitch was in the dirt and skipped toward the Detroit dugout down the third-base line, allowing Kinsler to score all the way from second. Kinsler was credited with a steal of third and came home on the wild pitch.

That seemed to unnerve Altavilla as Martinez hit the next pitch deep into the seats in right field to even the score. It was Martinez's 12th home run of the season.

"There was some energy when (Kinsler) came back to the dugout, and now instead of down two you're down one," Ausmus said. "And then J.D. immediately follows with a home run, so I felt like the momentum might have shifted to our favor at that point."

The Tigers got a leadoff single from John Hicks in the ninth off Seattle closer Edwin Diaz, but Mikie Mahtook fouled out to first baseman Danny Valencia while trying to bunt pinch-runner Andrew Romine to second. Romine was caught stealing for the second out and Diaz struck out pinch-hitter Alex Avila to end the inning.

Seattle's Ariel Miranda overcame a shaky start to pitch seven strong innings.

Miranda allowed leadoff home runs in each of the first two innings but settled down. He allowed four hits, walked two and struck out three.

The Cuban left-hander retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced, the only baserunner during that time reaching on an error by third baseman Seager.

"Miranda had the home runs the first couple of innings but then he really settled in," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "Getting seven innings out of him tonight was awesome."

Ben Gamel gave the Mariners a 4-2 lead with a solo home run to center field in the seventh off Tigers left-hander Daniel Stumpf, who faced just one batter in relief of Zimmerman. It was Gamel's third homer of the season.

Zimmerman went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out seven.

The way things started, it looked like the game would turn into a slugfest.

Kinsler hit Miranda's third pitch of the night into the first row of the second deck down the left-field line. The home run was Kinsler's sixth of the season.

The Mariners answered in the bottom of the inning, as Cruz lined a two-run double into the gap in left-center field.

The Tigers tied it in the second as Justin Upton led off the inning with a 411-foot homer to center field, his 14th of the season.

Seattle regained the lead in the bottom of the inning as Taylor Motter lined a two-out pitch just over the wall in the left-field corner, making it 3-2. It was Motter's seventh home run of the season.

NOTES: Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler has four leadoff homers in the first inning this season and 44 in his career, tying Brady Anderson for fifth place in major league history. Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson holds the record with 81. ... Seattle OF Ben Gamel went 3-for-5 with a double and home run, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. ... Tigers DH John Hicks, who started his career with the Mariners, lined a single to left field in the second inning for his first hit at Safeco Field. Hicks was 0-for-15 with eight strikeouts in this ballpark before that at-bat. ... Tigers RHP Justin Verlander (4-4, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to face Mariners LHP James Paxton (5-2, 3.23) on Wednesday night in the third contest of the four-game series.