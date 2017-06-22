After Verlander's strong start, M's rally past Tigers

SEATTLE -- For five innings Wednesday night, Justin Verlander was perfect.

The sixth inning for the longtime Detroit Tigers ace turned out to be anything but.

Jarrod Dyson's bunt single sparked a rally as the Seattle Mariners came back from a four-run deficit to defeat the Tigers 7-5 at Safeco Field.

"I was just trying to get something started. The guy was having a perfect game on us," said Dyson, w

3hose one-out bunt to the right side of the infield was just hard enough to get past Verlander yet gave first baseman Miguel Cabrera and second baseman Ian Kinsler no chance at making the play.

"That's a big part of what (Dyson) does," Verlander said. "I didn't really have any issue with it. I didn't get upset."

Verlander walked the next batter, Mike Zunino, and then Jean Segura hit a broken-bat blooper down the left field line that dropped, loading the bases.

After fouling off three consecutive pitches, Ben Gamel lined a run-scoring single to center to pull Seattle within 4-1.

"We didn't have a hit (through five innings), so we weren't feeling great," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "But I felt if we could get (Verlander) in the stretch and out of his comfort zone ..."

Verlander caught Robinson Cano looking at a called third strike, but Nelson Cruz lined a two-run double down the left field line -- Justin Upton made a diving attempt but couldn't quite come up with the ball -- to pull Seattle within 4-3 and end the right-hander's night.

Detroit reliever Shane Greene (1-1) escaped further damage in the sixth, but Mitch Haniger tied the score with a leadoff homer against him in the seventh. Later in the inning, Cano broke the tie with a two-out, two-run double, and Nelson Cruz followed with a run-scoring single for the Mariners, who won their fourth straight game to reach the .500 mark (37-37).

Reliever Tony Zych (3-2) got the victory and Edwin Diaz earned his 12th save despite allowing solo homer to Ian Kinsler in the ninth.

Detroit (32-39) lost its fifth consecutive game, including the first three in the four-game series at Safeco Field.

In 5 2/3 innings, Verlander allowed three runs on four hits. He walked only one and struck out 11.

"I don't know if it did anything in particular," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said of whether Verlander was affected by having his perfect game was broken up by a bunt. "That was the first time he was throwing out of the stretch. He looked really good out of the windup for five innings, he was outstanding. He was throwing the fastball by guys like he did last year, his curveball was much sharper. It was looking like his best outing of the year."

The way Verlander was pitching, striking out 10 of the first 16 batters, it seemed the Tigers had almost put away the game when they took a 4-0 lead in the top of the sixth.

Cabrera led off with a single up the middle, then J.D. Martinez hit a soft liner to center. The ball dropped just in front of Dyson, who had a chance to throw out Cabrera at second because the runner had to hold between the bases to see if the ball would be caught. Dyson's throw was errant and skipped all the way into the Detroit dugout, putting runners at second and third.

Upton, who had singled home a run in the fourth, then delivered a two-run single to left field to make it a four-run lead.

In the third inning, Detroit's James McCann, who entered the game batting just .178, broke a scoreless tie with an opposite-field homer into the first row of seats in the right field corner. It was his eighth long ball of the season.

Detroit doubled the lead in the fourth as Martinez led off with a double into the left field corner and scored on Upton's single to center.

Seattle starter James Paxton allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out eight.

"The guys did a tremendous job battling, putting together great at-bats," Paxton said of his teammates. "It was a great team win."

NOTES: Seattle SS Jean Segura was activated from the 10-day disabled list before the game and batted leadoff, going 1-for-3 with a walk and scoring twice. Segura had been out since June 1 with a right high ankle sprain. ... Mariners LF Ben Gamel went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 13 games. ... Tigers LF Justin Upton went 2-for-4 and has reached base safely in 19 straight games. ... The Mariners called up RHP Andrew Moore and announced that he is scheduled to make his major league debut Thursday in the finale of the four-game series. That means veteran RHP Yovani Gallardo (3-7, 3.60) is headed for the Seattle bullpen. The Tigers will start RHP Daniel Norris (4-4, 4.42 ERA). ... To make room on the roster for Segura and Moore, the Mariners sent INF Tyler Smith and RHP Christian Bergman to Triple-A Tacoma and designated RHP Tyler Cloyd for assignment.