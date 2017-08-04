Preview: Tigers at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are trying to make a move back into contention in the American League wild-card race but keep falling just short in their quest to reach .500. The Orioles will attempt to win for the sixth time in seven games when they host the Detroit Tigers in the second of a four-game series on Friday.

Baltimore won the first three of its seven-game homestand to improve to 53-54 before suffering a 7-5 loss on Thursday despite Manny Machado starting a 5-4-3 triple play in the contest. The Orioles, who are 33-22 at home, are trying to bank as many wins as possible on the homestand before embarking on a 10-game west coast trip that begins in Los Angeles on Monday. The Tigers seemed to bow out of the race by trading away some pieces at the deadline but are winners of five of their last six and are getting strong play from Justin Upton, who homered for the third time in the last five games on Thursday. Detroit will try to make it six of seven behind ace Justin Verlander, who opposes Baltimore’s Kevin Gausman on Friday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (6-7, 4.29 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (8-7, 5.37)

Verlander made it through the trade deadline still in a Detroit uniform and is now dealing with rumors that the team placed him on revocable waivers. The former MVP brushed aside any trade talk last time out and dominated the AL-best Houston Astros, scattering five hits over six scoreless innings in a win. Verlander is seeing Baltimore for the first time this season and is 9-5 against the Orioles in his career, including 7-1 with a 2.63 ERA at Camden Yards.

If Baltimore is going to stay in the playoff race in the AL, Gausman will be a big part of the story. The 26-year-old LSU product is fully recovered from an awful start and allowed a total of one run in his last three appearances, including 8 2/3 scoreless innings at Texas in his last outing on Saturday. Gausman is 1-1 with a 4.82 ERA in five career starts against Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles UTIL Ryan Flaherty (shoulder) is progressing in his rehab assignment and could return next week.

2. The Tigers placed RHP Michael Fulmer (elbow) on the 10-day disabled list and promoted veteran RHP Edward Mujica from Triple-A Toledo.

3. Baltimore INF Tim Beckham is 7-for-12 with five extra-base hits in three games since joining the team in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Tigers 1