Preview: Tigers at Orioles

Tim Beckham could be labeled a big disappointment after getting drafted No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2008 and never making a big impact with that club, but perhaps a change of scenery was all he needed. Beckham will try to continue his hot stretch and drag the rest of the Baltimore Orioles' offense with him as they host the Detroit Tigers in the third of a four-game series and try to avoid a third straight loss on Saturday.

Beckham is playing his first full season in the majors and is enjoying consistent playing time with the Orioles, who are starting him at shortstop with J.J. Hardy and Ryan Flaherty both on the 60-day disabled list. Beckham, who was drafted ahead of Buster Posey and Eric Hosmer in that 2008 draft, is finally displaying his offensive tools with Baltimore, going 11-for-16 with six extra-base hits in four games since joining the team after batting .247 in 238 career games with the Rays. Beckham's 4-for-4 showing with a home run on Friday proved to not be enough when Justin Upton put the Tigers ahead with a grand slam in the eighth to lift the Tigers to a 5-2 win - their sixth victory in the last seven games. Beckham will take his hacks on Saturday against Detroit right-hander Drew VerHagen, who opposes Orioles southpaw Wade Miley.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, WJZ (Detroit), FSN Detroit, MASN 2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Drew VerHagen (0-1, 6.75 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wade Miley (5-9, 5.60)

Detroit is scrambling to fill the hole left by Michael Fulmer's trip to the disabled list and are expected to give VerHagen his first major-league start since his debut in 2014. The 26-year-old was recalled from the minors last month and has made a pair of appearances out of the bullpen, yielding a total of three runs and four hits in four innings against Houston and Kansas City. VerHagen went 7-7 with a 4.90 ERA in 19 starts for Triple-A Toledo before being recalled.

Miley spent the last two months getting lit up but showed some signs of a turnaround at Texas on Sunday, when he allowed two runs and struck out five in five innings. The Louisiana native has completed six innings once in his last 11 outings and not logged a quality start since June 1 while watching his ERA rise from 2.82 to its current 5.60. Miley started at Detroit on May 16 and did not factor in the decision while allowing four runs on eight hits and four walks in five innings.

Walk-Offs

1. Tigers RH Justin Verlander reportedly cleared waivers and is eligible to be traded before Aug. 31.

2. Upton recorded four homers and 14 RBIs in the last six games.

3. Baltimore RHP Mychal Givens surrendered Upton's blast on Friday, ending a string of 12 straight scoreless appearances.

PREDICTION: Tigers 7, Orioles 6