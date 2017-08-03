Preview: Tigers at Orioles

The surging Baltimore Orioles bid to match a season high with a sixth straight victory on Thursday when they host the opener of a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers. Baltimore has outscored its foes 29-9 during that stretch, highlighted by limiting Kansas City to just three runs in their series to close within 2 1/2 games of the Royals for the second wild card in the American League.

Tim Beckham continued to make a good impression on his new team, ripping both an RBI triple and run-scoring double in Wednesday’s 6-0 victory to improve to 4-for-8 with three runs scored since being acquired by Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. While the Orioles reside one win shy of evening their record, the Tigers have emerged victorious in four of five to move within six games of the Royals. James McCann extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single in Wednesday’s 2-0 rain-soaked win over the New York Yankees. The 27-year-old is 4-for-10 with two runs scored against Baltimore in 2017, although he is 0-for-7 in his career versus Thursday starter Chris Tillman.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Matthew Boyd (5-5, 5.30 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (1-6, 7.65)

Boyd posted his third straight victory on Saturday after allowing three runs on eight hits in 7 1/3 innings of a 5-3 triumph versus Houston. The 26-year-old permitted a two-run homer to Evan Gattis in the first inning before settling down nicely, striking out five without walking a batter. Boyd would like to atone for his lone career outing versus Baltimore on May 16, in which he yielded a season-high seven runs on eight hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Tillman’s troublesome season continued on Friday as he allowed eight runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings in an 8-2 setback to Texas. The 29-year-old fell to 0-6 in his last 11 outings and has not tasted victory since scattering three hits over five innings in a 4-0 win versus the Chicago White Sox on May 7. For all of his troubles, Tillman owns a 6-0 mark with a 2.45 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in nine career encounters against the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore C Caleb Joseph extended his hitting streak to five games by belting a two-run shot on Wednesday, marking his second homer in three contests.

2. Detroit LF Justin Upton has four extra-base hits and eight RBIs during his last four contests.

3. Orioles LF Trey Mancini is 7-for-18 with four RBIs and five runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Orioles 2