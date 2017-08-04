Tigers cool off Orioles, give Ausmus his 300th win

BALTIMORE -- Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus had to be reminded that he picked up his 300th win after a long game at Camden Yards that featured two rain delays and a triple play by the Baltimore Orioles.

In the end, Aumus just shook his head and said it was just another day in the life for a big-leaguer.

Ian Kinsler and Justin Upton hit first-inning homers and Detroit snapped Baltimore's five-game winning streak with a 7-5 victory Thursday night.

"I am definitely not conscious of it," Ausmus said about his milestone. "And, no, I did not get the game ball."

The Tigers (50-57) have won three of four on their nine-game road trip. The Orioles (53-55) missed a chance to get back to .500 for the first time since June 29.

Detroit's Warwick Saupold (3-1) picked up the win with 1 2/3 innings of relief after entering for starter Matthew Boyd.

Baltimore pulled to within 7-5 in the eighth on a solo homer by Tim Beckham off Edward Mujica, who was recalled from Triple-A Toledo before the game. However, that was as close as Baltimore got, as Shane Greene picked up his third save with a scoreless ninth.

Chris Tillman (1-7) struggled early and often again for Baltimore, allowing seven runs (five earned) on six hits in two-plus innings. He is winless in his past 14 starts and has an 8.10 ERA.

"I know the scoreboard won't show it and most people won't see it, but there were a lot of good things that happened tonight," Tillman said. "And if you're going to take anything good away from this, that was a pretty horrible start and we almost came back and won that game."

Kinsler hammered Tillman's third pitch of the game over the left-field fence. It was Kinsler's fifth leadoff homer of the season, and the second baseman is now sixth all-time, passing former Oriole Brady Anderson with the 45th leadoff blast of his career. Two batters later, Upton hit a shot to center for a 2-0 lead.

"That's what you want to do is get your pitcher the lead early, so hitting a home run like that is the ideal start," Kinsler said. "We have faced Tillman before, so we knew what to expect from him. We were determined to come out there and be aggressive and get in front early."

When play resumed after a second rain delay, Detroit threatened in the second, with the first two batters reaching base. However, James McCann hit a sharp grounder to third baseman Manny Machado, who turned a 5-4-3 triple play -- the second for the Orioles this season.

"It happens. It's part of the game," Ausmus said. "Machado is really the key to that because he tags the base on the runner and makes the perfect three-quarter throw to second base."

Tillman wasn't as lucky in the third when he loaded the bases with no outs. An error by shortstop Beckham allowed two runs to score. Miguel Cabrera boosted the lead to 6-0 with a double down the right-field line that ended Tillman's night. A sacrifice fly by Mikie Mahtook off Miguel Castro provided another run that inning.

"I know it's real frustrating for him," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said about Tillman. "It's like people talk about guys who strike out along with a lot of power. Can you imagine the frustration of having that type of power at your fingertips and not being able to get to it? Can you imagine having the ability to pitch successfully up here and not being able to execute it? So, it's tough."

The Orioles pulled within 7-2 in the third on Machado's sacrifice fly and an RBI double by Jonathan Schoop. Baltimore edged closer with another sacrifice fly by Welington Castillo in the fourth.

NOTES: Orioles RF/DH Mark Trumbo (strained right ribcage) threw on the field Thursday and could be back in the lineup Wednesday when he's eligible to come off the disabled list. ... Tigers RHP Michael Fulmer, the American League Rookie of the Year in 2016, was placed on the 10-day DL with right elbow inflammation. ... Baltimore INF Ryan Flaherty (right shoulder inflammation) will go on an injury rehab assignment Friday and Saturday with Double-A Bowie in Portland, Maine. Flaherty grew up just a short drive from the Sea Dogs' stadium.