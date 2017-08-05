Upton grand slam lifts Tigers past Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Justin Upton is making a habit out of hitting grand slams this week.

Upton hit a grand slam off Mychal Givens in the top of the eighth inning, the left fielder's second of the week, and Justin Verlander gave Detroit seven solid innings as the Tigers rallied for a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

The Tigers (51-57), who have won four in a row, were trailing 2-1 when Givens came on in the eighth. He gave up two singles and walked Jim Adduci -- who homered in the first -- to load the bases.

Upton then belted a grand slam to left on the first pitch from Givens (7-1). That put the Tigers on top 5-2.

This was Upton's third grand slam of the season, the last on July 30 against Houston. Upton now has hit seven career grand slams and two in six games.

"They put me in a situation where I could tie the game just on a fly ball to the outfield," Upton said. "I got a pitch that I could elevate, and I got barrel on it."

Givens has been one of the top relief pitchers in baseball this season. He allowed two soft singles and then a walk with one out before giving up the grand slam.

It's the first time Givens has allowed a run in 12 appearances.

"He's been throwing as good as anybody," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "You put a long list of relievers together, he's right there with them. But tonight just bit him."

Detroit could not do much against Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman, who allowed one run and three hits (with eight strikeouts and one walk) in seven innings and left with a 2-1 lead.

But Verlander (7-7) kept the Tigers close by giving up two runs and six hits with 10 strikeouts in his seven innings.

Verlander struggled a bit early but said that he made some adjustments to the slider that the Orioles couldn't do much with afterward.

Baltimore did not score after the third inning.

"I've been kind of tinkering around with my slider a little bit," Verlander said. "I had the new one early, so I went back to a different grip, and from the third inning on, I feel like it was a great pitch for me."

After the third inning, Verlander's biggest trouble came in the seventh. That's when the Orioles (53-56) put runners on second and third with one out.

Verlander retired the next two batters and kept the score at 2-1. That escape included a controversial strikeout of Caleb Joseph, when the Baltimore catcher got hit by the pitch on an 0-2 count. The umpires ruled that Joseph swung and the hit by pitch was tossed out.

"Apparently, on the slow-mo cam, it hit my hand and as I was continuing to turn to avoid the ball hitting me right in the teeth, the bat came through and it ricocheted off the barrel," Joseph said. "But the hands are part of the bat when you swing with two strikes. So the umpire deemed that I was intently trying to swing the bat. So I was called out."

Alex Wilson came on for Verlander and took care of the eighth. Bruce Rondon then closed it in the ninth for his first save this season.

Tim Beckham (4-for-4) and Manny Machado both hit solo homers for Baltimore early in the game, giving the Orioles the 2-1 lead.

The Tigers went ahead in the first inning for the second straight night when Adduci homered to left on a 1-2 pitch with one out. That gave Detroit an early 1-0 lead.

Baltimore did not need long to answer, tying the score on a Beckham homer in the bottom of the second inning.

The Orioles then took a 2-1 lead when Machado hit a solo homer to right in the third. That was his first home run since July 7.

NOTES: LF Trey Mancini sat out with a sore left kneecap. He fouled a ball off it during Thursday's loss, and it's a day-to-day situation. ... SS Tim Beckham now is hitting .686 (11-for-16) since coming to Baltimore in a trade with the Rays earlier this week. ... RF Jim Adduci's first-inning homer gave the Tigers three home runs in the opening inning of the first two games of this series. ... Tigers C James McCann singled in the eighth, stretching his career-long hitting streak to 14 games.