EditorsNote: Adds "th" to 10,000 in second paragraph

Castillo, Beckham power Orioles past Tigers

BALTIMORE -- Tim Beckham's remarkable first week with the Baltimore Orioles now includes personal and franchise milestones.

Beckham launched the 10,000th home run in Orioles' history Saturday night as part of a late rally that carried Baltimore to a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Camden Yards.

After falling into a 2-0 hole in the first inning, the Orioles (54-56) used home runs from Adam Jones, Wellington Castillo and Beckham to secure the win, become the fourth major league franchise to hit the 10,000-homer plateau and snap the Tigers' four-game winning streak.

"It's a great feeling, man, just to come in and help the club win a couple ballgames," said Beckham, who is 13-for-20 with three home runs, five RBIs and six runs scored in five games since the July 31 trade that sent him to Baltimore from Tampa Bay.

"To be a part of the Orioles organization is a blessing. Like you said, 10,000 home runs, that's crazy to think about. It's stuff you don't think about during a game. You play in the game and compete and good things will happen."

Beckham's milestone home run, struck deep into the left-field stands off Detroit reliever Edward Mujica with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, was the 2,500th homer hit by the Orioles at Camden Yards, which opened in April of 1992. It extended the Orioles' lead to 4-2.

It also marked the first time that Beckham, the first overall selection of the 2008 draft by Tampa Bay, hit homers in three consecutive games.

"He's doing what he has been doing the entire season over in Tampa," Jones said. "Now, we've got that. Look at his numbers. He's just been doing what he's been doing all season."

An inning prior to Beckham's big blast, Castillo put the Orioles in front for good with his 11th homer of the season.

Leading off the bottom of the seventh inning in a 2-2 tie, Castillo launched a 2-0 pitch from Tigers reliever Joe Jimenez over the right-field wall.

"It always feels good to hit a homer and give the lead to your team," he said. "But that's part of my job."

Orioles starting pitcher Wade Miley settled down after a rocky beginning before giving way to the bullpen, which shut the door with four scoreless innings from Darren O'Day, Brad Brach and Zach Britton.

Brach entered in the seventh and pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn his third win of the season before giving way to the closer, Britton extended his American League record by converting his 56th straight save opportunity.

"I am happy I am not coming off the bench in the ninth and facing Britton," Beckham said. "That wasn't too fun the past three or four years."

After falling behind 2-0, Jones jump-started the Orioles' attack in the third inning by ripping a one-out double to left-center field off of Tigers starter Drew VerHagen.

Jones advanced to third on a sacrifice fly by Manny Machado and then scored on a double to nearly the identical spot in left-center by Schoop, slicing the Orioles' deficit to 2-1.

With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Jones tied the game when he sent a 1-0 pitch from VerHagen into the left-field stands for his 20th home run of the season.

Jones finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. He set the stage for the bullpen and the late offense to bring home the win.

"The game for six innings was close," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "The seventh and the eighth obviously hurt us."

The Tigers, who had matched their season-high for consecutive wins, fell to 51-58 overall. Their only runs came courtesy of a two-run homer to left in the first inning by Justin Upton.

Upton, who hit the game-winning grand slam Friday night, hammered an 0-2 pitch from Miley over the left-field wall with one out in the first. It was Upton's 21st home run of the season and marked the first time he had homered in three straight games since May 2014 when he was a member of the Atlanta Braves.

Making his 23rd start of the season, Miley settled down after his rocky first inning that saw four consecutive Tigers reach base.

Miley (5-9) threw 113 pitches to get through his five innings of work. He allowed two runs on four hits and came away with his second no-decision in his last four starts.

"We got his pitch count up there," Tigers catcher James McCann said. "We had some moments where we possible could have done some more against him. But you have tip your cap because he found a way to get through five."

NOTES: RHP Chris Tillman has lost his spot in the Orioles' starting rotation. Manager Buck Showalter said Tillman will be available out of the bullpen for Sunday afternoon's series finale. Tillman is 1-7 with an 8.10 ERA in 15 starts this season. He has not one since his first start of the season on May 7. ... SS Tim Beckham has multiple hits in each of his first five games with the Orioles. ... The Orioles are 2-4 against the Tigers this season heading into Sunday afternoon's series finale.