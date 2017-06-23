Preview: Tigers at Padres

The Detroit Tigers are in the midst of a season-worst six-game losing streak and hope to end their skid when they open a three-game series against the host San Diego Padres on Friday. The Tigers began their seven-game road trip with four straight losses in Seattle and have dropped 11 of their last 14 overall contests.

Detroit has plunged into last place in the American League Central - 7 1/2 games behind first-place Cleveland - and owns a 14-24 record on the road. Miguel Cabrera has gone deep three times in his last eight games and has eight homers on the season, well below par for a player who has 10 30-homer campaigns on his resume. San Diego has scored just six runs over its last four games - losing the first three of the stretch - as it begins a nine-game homestand. Promising rookie Hunter Renfroe has belted 15 homers for the Padres but is batting just .185 at home.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (6-5, 3.45 ERA) vs. Padres RH Luis Perdomo (1-4, 4.97)

Fulmer has lost back-to-back outings and four of his last five turns. The 24-year-old issued a season-high four walks versus Tampa Bay in his last turn, when he gave up three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. Fulmer has gone eight consecutive starts without serving up a homer after surrendering four in his first five turns.

Perdomo lost to Milwaukee in his last turn even though he gave up only two runs and eight hits in six innings. The 24-year-old served up two homers in three of his last five starts - each of the multi-homer outings occurred on the road. Perdomo is 1-1 with a 5.31 ERA in seven home starts this season.

Walk-Offs

1. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler, who has homered in each of his last three games, went 6-for-16 in the series against Seattle.

2. San Diego 1B Wil Myers has recorded 14 homers and 37 RBIs, but the totals are just four and 11, respectively, at Petco Park.

3. Detroit LF Justin Upton, who registered 26 homers and 81 RBIs for the Padres in 2015, has driven in 24 runs this month.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, Padres 2