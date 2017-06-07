C James McCann was sent to Triple-A Toledo to get in a couple of rehab games before he's activated from the 10-day disabled list. He was 0-for-2 on Tuesday with a walk against Indianapolis. McCann would not have started against Angels right-hander Jesse Chavez on Tuesday, so the club and catcher mutually agreed he should get some swings with the Mud Hens. "It'll just be a couple of days," said Ausmus, who said McCann would return for the weekend trip to Boston. McCann required stitches on his left hand after getting hit by a pitch in Houston on May 25.

CF JaCoby Jones was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. He was batting .137 with one home run and four RBIs in 22 games. Jones spent some time on the DL in late April and May, then was recalled from Toledo on May 27. But he went 1-for-11 while receiving spotty playing time before returning to the Mud Hens. "He's got to play. No secret there," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He didn't really play enough to fall into bad habits here this time."

RF Jim Adduci is still not ready for a rehab assignment. He has been sidelined since May 10 because of an oblique strain. He has been taking swings in the indoor cages and is hopeful of participating in batting practice this week as well as getting some outfield work. "It's a little sore but it's coming along," Adduci said. "It's been a little boring for me." Adduci was hitting .318 in 13 games prior to going on the 10-day disabled list.

LHP Blaine Hardy was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Tuesday's game. He gave up a run in two-thirds of an inning in the 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. It's not expected to be a long stint for Hardy, who is 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA in 20 games. He has appeared in four games with the Mud Hens this season.

RHP Justin Verlander had a clean MRI on Monday after departing Sunday's start in the third inning because of right groin tightness. However, Verlander's next start remains up in the air. His bullpen session Wednesday or Thursday will determine whether he's able to make his next scheduled start in Boston this weekend. "He was a little sore (Monday) but he said he feels better today," manager Brad Ausmus said. "Until he tests it out, I can't give you anything definitive."

2B Ian Kinsler was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday and returned to the leadoff spot. He doubled in four official at-bats and also drew a walk. Kinsler, who is batting .239, missed nine games with a left hamstring strain. With Kinsler back, Andrew Romine and Dixon Machado will see their playing time reduced.