C James McCann went 4-for-4 with three RBIs in his second rehab game with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. He will be activated from the 10-day disabled list on Friday, according to manager Brad Ausmus. McCann required stitches on his left hand after getting hit by a pitch in Houston on May 25. John Hicks, who was called up when McCann was injured, will likely return to Toledo.

3B Nicholas Castellanos tossed his helmet in frustration and accidentally hit Miguel Cabrera in the face on Wednesday after being removed for a pinch-runner in the eighth. Manager Brad Ausmus spoke with Castellanos about the incident afterward. "Nick's a competitive guy," Ausmus said. "He wants to run the bases. It was my call to put (Andrew) Romine in there at the time. He was upset he was pinch-run for because of his competitive nature." Romine entered for defensive purposes and is also the team's best baserunner.

LHP Blaine Hardy was optioned to Triple-A Toledo when RHP Buck Farmer was promoted, leaving the Tigers with a seven-man bullpen. Hardy was 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched this season with the Tigers. The demotion is not a sign of disappointment in Hardy, according to manager Brad Ausmus. Once Justin Wilson became the closer, Hardy had taken on a bigger role, helping bridge the gap to the ninth inning against left-handed hitters.

RHP Buck Farmer was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and started Wednesday's game. He was outstanding, tossing 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up just three singles and striking out five. Farmer, who won his only other start of the season against the Chicago White Sox on May 27, collected his second career victory. Manager Brad Ausmus said Farmer is now a member of the rotation. He replaces Matthew Boyd, who was optioned to Toledo last week to work on mechanical issues.

RHP Justin Verlander will throw a bullpen session on Thursday, which will go a long way in determining whether he'll make his scheduled start on Saturday. He had a clean MRI on Monday after departing Sunday's start in the third inning because of right groin tightness. "Tomorrow will be a good indicator how he feels but Friday might be the better one," manager Brad Ausmus said about potential after-effects of the bullpen session. If he can't go, Warwick Saupold could receive a spot start.

LF Justin Upton ripped his 12th homer of the season on Wednesday, a three-run shot off Angels reliever Yusmeiro Petit. Unlike last season, when Upton struggled until the last six weeks of the season, the high-priced left fielder has steadily produced in his second Tigers season. He leads the team in homers, runs scored (36) and RBIs (34). "Last year, he got off to an extremely slow start, especially by his standards," manager Brad Ausmus said. "This year, he's been one of the more consistent offensive contributors we've had. He's come up with some big hits twice in the last few games."