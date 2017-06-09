C James McCann will be activated from the 10-day disabled list for the team's weekend series in Boston. McCann required stitches on his left hand after getting hit by a pitch in Houston on May 25. McCann played two rehab games with Triple-A Toledo and had four hits in the second game. He could start the entire series with the Red Sox scheduled to start three left-handers.

RHP Michael Fulmer gave up five runs on nine hits over 4 1/3 innings in his shortest outing of the season Thursday. He had pitched at least six innings in his previous 11 starts. Fulmer was knocked out during a four-run fifth by the Angels when Los Angeles pecked away with six singles. "Everybody has these days, I feel like. It's unfortunate," Fulmer said. "I feel like I let the team down. Offense did their job and the defense did their job. But, ultimately, you have to tip your cap to those guys."

3B Nicholas Castellanos did not receive any disciplinary action for tossing his helmet in frustration Wednesday. He accidentally hit Miguel Cabrera in the face with the helmet after being removed for a pinch-runner in the eighth. Manager Brad Ausmus met with Castellanos about the incident afterward. Castellanos was upset about being removed for a pinch-runner rather than for defensive purposes, according to Ausmus. Castellanos had three hits, including a solo homer, Thursday to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

RHP Justin Verlander threw a 20-25 pitch bullpen session Thursday, but it's still uncertain if he'll make his scheduled start Saturday. He departed Sunday's start against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning because of right groin tightness. "He looked completely normal," Ausmus said. "Now, throwing a bullpen isn't the same as getting into a game, and having to move for a ground ball, or a bunt, or (covering) first. There's always a little bit of unknown. We'll just wait and see how he says he feels tomorrow." Drew Ver Hagen would be called up from Triple-A Toledo to start if Verlander can't go.

2B Ian Kinsler had three hits and scored twice Thursday. He also stole his second base of the season. Kinsler reached base seven times during the three-game series against the Angels after being activated from the 10-day disabled list. Kinsler is batting .249 with 33 runs scored in 44 games.