CF Mike Mahtook extended his hitting streak to a career-high six games Saturday against the Red Sox, going 1-for-4 with an RBI single. It was Mahtook's 11th RBI on the season and it tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth inning. Mahtook has two game-tying RBIs this season, and both have come in the sixth or later.

LHP Daniel Norris is in search of a more efficient outing in Sunday's start against the Red Sox. Norris (2-4, 4.48 ERA) needed 110 pitches to log six innings Tuesday against the Angels, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. Norris is 0-2 with a 6.60 ERA in four career games (three starts) vs. the Red Sox. He has never started at Fenway Park, but struck out David Ortiz -- the lone batter he faced -- in a relief appearance at the ballpark in 2014. Xander Bogaerts (3-for-5), Hanley Ramirez (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) and Dustin Pedroia (2-for-6) are the only active Red Sox batters with multi-hit games vs. Norris.

1B Miguel Cabrera drove in the 1,581st run of his career Saturday against the Red Sox, placing him one RBI shy of Al Kaline for 41st in MLB history. Cabrera went 1-for-4 with an RBI, driving in a run on a groundout in the fifth inning. He is a career .306 hitter (72-for-235) in his career vs. the Red Sox.

RHP Justin Verlander labored through a five-inning no-decision Saturday against the Red Sox. Verlander, who left Sunday's start against the White Sox with a groin injury, gave up three runs, five hits and four walks with three strikeouts. "I was cognizant of (my groin) but (I) made it through about as good as I could have hoped for. I was just ... aware of it and not trying to overdo anything," Verlander said.