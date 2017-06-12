LHP Chad Bell was recalled from Triple-A Toledo before Sunday's game against the Red Sox. Bell went 1-4 with a 3.38 ERA through six starts with Toledo this season.

3B Nicholas Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning two-run homer Sunday against the Red Sox. Castellanos blasted a 2-0 fastball from Red Sox LHP Drew Pomeranz 448 feet into the Green Monster seats in left-center field. It was his fourth home run in the last 10 days.

RHP Arcenio Leon was optioned to Triple-A Toledo before Sunday's game. Leon (0-0, 12.15 ERA) struggled in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox, giving up five earned runs on four hits and three walks with a strikeout in an inning. He has allowed nine earned runs with five walks in his last 2 1/3 innings.

RHP Buck Farmer takes the ball for Tuesday's series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Farmer (2-0, 0.00 ERA) pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Angels last Wednesday, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out five. The 26-year-old has never faced the Diamondbacks and is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in five interleague games (two starts). Chris Iannetta is 1-for-2 with a double lifetime against Farmer.

LHP Daniel Norris won his first career start at Fenway Park on Sunday, holding the Red Sox to two runs on seven hits and three walks with six strikeouts over five innings. "Sure, in a perfect game I don't go (only) five innings. I'd like to go six, seven, eight," Norris said. "But you want to look at the positives. We won. I gave up a couple runs, limited damage." Norris (3-4, 4.41 ERA) made one prior appearance at Fenway, striking out the only batter he faced -- recently retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz -- on Sept. 5, 2014.

LF Justin Upton jacked his fifth career grand slam and went 3-for-5 with five RBIs on Sunday night against the Red Sox. Upton's slam came with one out in the fifth inning, sending a 96 mph fastball on a 2-2 pitch approximately 344 feet off Pesky Pole in right field. "I thought I hit it hard enough that it would run out of time to curve," Upton said. "Take them how you can get them." It was Upton's first grand slam since May 24, 2015, against the Los Angeles Dodgers while with the San Diego Padres. He also had an RBI single in the first to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.