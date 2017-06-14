RHP Michael Fulmer will not pitch in turn Wednesday but instead will make his next start Saturday, manager Brad Ausmus said, because of getting a cortisone shot in his sore right shoulder. "I first felt it two starts ago," Fulmer said. "I never really got completely over it. I threw Monday and Tuesday and I feel really good." "I can't believe you guys not picking up that he wasn't in Boston," Ausmus chided Detroit writers. "He got an MRI. He had a little shoulder tenderness after his last start. It just showed bursitis. No structural damage. Got a cortisone shot. Threw Monday. Felt good. Throwing a bullpen (Wednesday). He's locked in for Saturday." Fulmer allowed just one run in four innings of his most recent start but gave up four and had to be lifted in the fifth as Detroit blew a 4-1 lead in an 11-4 defeat to the Los Angeles Angels.

LHP Chad Bell turned in 3 2/3 shutout innings of relief Tuesday to give Detroit a chance to overcome a 6-0 deficit. Bell, who had been starting in Toledo, was brought up during the weekend to bolster the Tigers' bullpen. "With our lineup, you've got to look at it as nothing is ever really out of reach," he said. Bell threw 54 pitches and thus won't be available for probably the next three games.

RF J.D. Martinez is either upping Detroit's asking price at the trade deadline or making himself indispensible to the Tigers when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season. Martinez slugged his 11th home run in his 29th game of the season Tuesday night, a two-run shot that keyed a six-run Tigers' sixth inning.

RHP Buck Farmer just didn't have it Tuesday night. He looked like the Buck Farmer who was 0-6 over the previous three seasons instead of the Buck Farmer who had pitched 13 scoreless innings in his first two starts, both wins, this year. Farmer gave up five hits and two runs in the first and four runs on four hits (on a pair of two-run home runs) in the third.

1B Miguel Cabrera had a pair of doubles Tuesday night but it looked on both like he's having problems running. Cabrera never acknowledges any health issues until they're over so you have to watch every move to see if there's any sign of injury or illness. He was slow out of the box on his second double to right, which looked initially like it was going to be caught. He was very slow on his first double, to right center. Cabrera turned a sparkling 3-2-3 double play with the bases loaded and nobody out in the seventh to get Detroit out of a jam.