C Alex Avila has quietly wrested the starting catching job away from C James McCann, which is the reverse of the way it happened two years ago. Avila has played more games (43 to 36, although some have come at first base). Friday night he singled and walked in five trips to the plate. His single preceded 1B Miguel Cabrera's game-winning two-run home run. "Alex has had good at-bats all year," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He's been one of our most consistent hitters. There might have been a little extra incentive because he and (losing RHP Tommy) Hunter were roommates in college. I'm sure Alex's full concentration was there."

1B Miguel Cabrera may not be a horse all the time these days, but he's not a dead horse either. Without a home run since May 20, Cabrera ended a 22-game drought with a walkoff two-run home run in the ninth Friday night that gave Detroit a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay. It was his sixth home run of the season and seventh career walkoff blast. The lack of home runs contributed to Cabrera driving in just 12 runs in those 22 games, but he still had a .316 batting average (25x79) with 10 doubles in that time.

DH Victor Martinez left for a pinch-runner with two outs in the seventh inning Friday night, an inning or two earlier than manager Brad Ausmus normally runs for him in a close game. "He just wasn't feeling well," Ausmus said. "In the middle of the game he started getting kind of cold sweats and dizzy and his heart started racing. It got to a point there where he felt he couldn't go any longer. That was the reason (he was taken out). It wasn't his legs or anything like that."

RHP Francisco Rodriguez has now given up seven home runs in 22 2/3 innings this season after yielding a solo blast to Steven Souza Jr. in the eighth inning of Detroit's Friday night 5-3 win over Tampa Bay. He continues to get backing from manager Brad Ausmus -- because Detroit needs him. "For us to win, we're going to need that third guy in that seventh- and eighth-inning role," Ausmus said. "Because you can't consistently throw the same two guys (RHPs Shane Greene and Alex Wilson) out there night after night. They'll be done. Any hopes of making the playoffs will disappear in the last month and a half of the season because they won't be able to pitch. We need him to pitch well. He's got experience pitching in late innings in high leverage. This wasn't perfect. But we still need him."

RHP Justin Verlander pitched seven full innings Friday night, equalling his longest outings of the season. Pitch count and an inordinate number of foul balls are Verlander's latest issues. He worked on backing off on his slider a couple miles per hour, sacrificing some speed for greater depth. "It maybe was getting too much like my fastball (in mph)," Verlander said. He walked five but a couple of those were precautionary, pitching around one batter to get to another. He struck out six and gave up six hits and two runs. "That's a pretty good start," he said.