2 months ago
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
June 18, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 2 months ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

RHP Michael Fulmer allowed three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. It was his first start since having his turn skipped to deal with some inflammation in his pitching shoulder. Fulmer also received a cortisone shot to reduce the inflammation.

3B Nicholas Castellanos was not in the starting lineup because he is 4-for-17 lifetime off RHP Chris Archer. He did pinch hit and went 0-for-1. Castellanos is batting .233 and .321 (18-for-56) in his last 15 games since May 31.

1B Miguel Cabrera hit his 453rd career homer Saturday. He moved past Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski into sole possession of 36th place on the all-time list. He is 10 shy of Jose Canseco and Adam Dunn, who are tied for 35th.

DH Victor Martinez (irregular heartbeat) was released from a hospital Saturday morning. He spent two nights in a hospital for observation. He was placed on the disabled list Friday and will be monitored next week when Detroit goes to the West Coast.

