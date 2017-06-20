SS Jose Iglesias went 2-for-4 Monday, his 15th multi-hit game of the season. Iglesias has hit safely in 10 of his past 12 games on the road, including the past seven.

DH Victor Martinez didn't accompany the Tigers on their West Coast trip after spending two days in the hospital late last week with an irregular heartbeat and being placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday. "He's spending time with his family," said Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, who indicated he hadn't spoken with Martinez since Sunday. "I don't think he's supposed to do anything for a while."

RHP Justin Verlander was disappointed to learn that all the members of the Tigers rotation were being pushed back a day for extra rest, meaning he wouldn't get a chance to pitch -- and hit -- this weekend in an interleague series in San Diego. "Yeah, it's my spot," said Verlander, who has two of his three hits (in 40 career at-bats) at Petco Park. "It's always fun to hit. Not just hitting, but to get a chance to pitch against a National League team and a chance to pitch against guys like me."

RHP Anibal Sanchez, making his first start of the season Monday, pitched five innings in Seattle, allowing two runs on five hits. The 12-year veteran, who spent a month at Triple-A in an effort to return to the rotation after starting the season in the bullpen, walked three and struck out five. "He threw pretty well," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "I thought he did a good job locating his fastball, change-up was good, mixing in the breaking balls."

LF Justin Upton has reached base safely in 17 straight games. This month, he's batting .344 with four home runs and 21 RBIs.