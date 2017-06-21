DH John Hicks played at Safeco Field on Tuesday night for the first time since being released by the Mariners following the 2015 season, in which he made his major league debut. "I just never got rolling (in Seattle). I was never comfortable in the box and it just wore on me. I tried to do this and I tried to do that and it never came around," Hicks told Detroit-area reporters before the game. "I don't want to look at (being released) as a blessing, but it opened my eyes a little bit. I changed a lot that offseason as far as my swing and since then it's been good to go." Hicks was recalled from Triple-A Toledo last Friday and is in his fourth stint with the Tigers this season. In 17 games, he's batting .309 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. "Hicks offensively has been huge," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. "He's had some big hits for us." Hicks was 0-for-15 with eight strikeouts at Safeco Field before lining a single to left field in his first at-bat Tuesday. He went 2-for-4 before being replaced with a pinch-runner after leading off the ninth inning with a single.

SS Jose Iglesias has raised his average from .195 to .264 over the past 23 games, batting .365 in that span. "It looks like he's staying within himself," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "It was almost like he was trying to hit home runs. Now he's staying up the middle and it seems to be paying off."

OF Jim Adduci, on the 10-day disabled list with an oblique injury, could begin a rehab assignment next week. "We haven't figured out exactly when and where he will go, but he's going to need probably 30-40 at-bats," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

2B Ian Kinsler led off the game with a home run off Seattle's Ariel Miranda. It was the fourth time Kinsler has done so this season and the 44th time in his career, tying Brady Anderson for fifth place in major league history. Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson holds the record with 81.

RHP Anibal Sanchez suffered a bruised calf Monday night when hit by a line drive from Seattle SS Taylor Motter in the fifth inning. "It's just a bruise, not worried about it," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. Sanchez, who was making his first start after beginning the season in the bullpen and spending a month in the minors to stretch out his arm, pitched five innings, allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Ausmus said that likely earned Sanchez another start.