2 months ago
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
June 26, 2017 / 12:28 AM / 2 months ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

CF Andrew Romine had a hand in all three Detroit runs Saturday night, going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Until going 3-for-7 in the first two games at Petco Park, Romine was hitting .170 on the road.

RHP Shane Greene took the loss after surrendering Hector Sanchez's two-run, pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning Saturday night. Over his last six outings, Greene is 0-2 with a 12.70 ERA. He has allowed eight runs on five hits and seven walks in 5 2/3 innings.

RHP Anibal Sanchez allowed only two runs (one earned) on two hits and a hit batter with four strikeouts in six innings Saturday night in his second start of the season since returning from Triple-A Toledo. Sanchez had also made 11 relief appearances earlier in the season. His earned run average as a starter is 2.45 (three runs in 11 innings).

LF Justin Upton was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored Saturday night. He has now reached base in 22 straight games since May 31, the third-longest active streak in the major leagues. Upton is hitting .333 during the streak with seven walks, seven doubles, five home runs, 26 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

