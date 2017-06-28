CF Mikie Mahtook helped the Tigers offensively and defensively in a 5-3 win on Tuesday. He had two hits and scored a run and also made a spectacular leaping grab to rob Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez of an extra-base hit in the fifth inning. Mahtook has started mainly against left-handers but could see his role expand. "He's definitely given us better at-bats," manager Brad Ausmus said. "He's played well in center. He might get a few more looks against right-handed pitchers."

OF Jim Adduci began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. He went hitless in three at-bats as the designated hitter. Adduci had not played since May 10 due to an oblique strain. He was batting .318 with seven RBIs in 13 games with Detroit after starting the season with the Mud Hens. It's uncertain whether Adduci will remain in Toledo or return to the majors once he completes the rehab assignment. He was platooning in right field prior to the injury while J.D. Martinez was on the mend from a spring training foot injury.

LHP Justin Wilson notched his seventh save with a clean ninth inning on Tuesday. Wilson recorded his last two outs against Kansas City on strikeouts. His punchout of Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield was the 300th of his career. He has recorded two straight saves after allowing runs in two of his previous three appearances.

LHP Zach Britton (strained left forearm) allowed one run and two hits Monday in a one-inning rehabilitation outing at Double-A Bowie. Britton is scheduled to make back-to-back appearances -- Bowie on Thursday and Class A Frederick on Friday. Britton will next pitch at Triple-A Norfolk Monday. He is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list July 5.

1B Miguel Cabrera hit his ninth homer of the season on Tuesday, a three-run shot off Kansas City starter Matt Strahm. It landed in the right-field stands, his sixth opposite-field homer this season. Cabrera now has 26 career homers and 115 RBIs against the Royals. He hit in the cleanup spot for the first time this season, though it's uncertain if he'll stay there because of the imminent return of designated hitter Victor Martinez.

DH Victor Martinez is expected to be activated Wednesday. Martinez was placed on the 10-day disabled list June 16 with an irregular heartbeat. He has been doing cardio and hitting off a tee in the cage since he was cleared for baseball activities. He took batting practice on Tuesday after the team began a 10-game homestand. Manager Brad Ausmus wouldn't tip his hand whether Martinez, who is hitting .261 with five homers and 29 RBIs, would remain in the cleanup spot.