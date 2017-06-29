C/1B John Hicks was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Hicks was batting .299 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. Hicks was called up from the Mud Hens when designated hitter Victor Martinez was placed on the 10-day disabled list in mid-June. There was no role for Hicks upon Martinez's return, as the team opted not to keep three catchers. Miguel Cabrera is entreched at first base in the other position that Hicks plays.

RHP Warwick Saupold was one of the few bright spots in an 8-2 loss to Kansas City on Wednesday. Replacing an ineffective Daniel Norris, Saupold tossed 4 1/3 innings to keep the rest of the bullpen from getting overtaxed during a busy week. He allowed one run on three hits. The run was the first he's given up in his last six outings over 9 2/3 innings. Saupold's performance solidifies his role as the team's main long reliever.

1B Miguel Cabrera remained in the cleanup spot for the second straight game and also homered for the second consecutive night. He ripped a solo blast off Kansas City starter Ian Kennedy for one of the team's two runs. Cabrera finally reached double digits in homers, making him the fourth Tiger this season with at least 10 long balls. All but three of Cabrera's homers have gone to the opposite field. He's also fourth on the team in slugging percentage a .454.

DH Victor Martinez was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday but was in a different spot in the batting order. Manager Brad Ausmus dropped Martinez into the No. 6 spot and left Miguel Cabrera in the cleanup spot for the second straight game. Martinez, who was sidelined because of an irregular heartbeat, went 1-for-4. The batting order switch could last for awhile as Ausmus was heavily criticized prior to Martinez's DL stint for keeping the veteran in the No. 4 spot despite the presence of power hitters Justin Upton and J.D. Martinez.

RHP Justin Verlander has 23 career victories over Kansas City, including the team's 5-3 victory Tuesday. That's the most wins by any pitcher against any opponent over the last 12 seasons. He's also the first pitcher to give up five consecutive hits at the start of a game and record the victory since Edwin Jackson did it in 2008 for the Tampa Bay Rays. Verlander did not allow another run in his seven-inning stint after the slow start.