LHP Matt Boyd was optioned back to Triple-A Toledo after Saturday's doubleheader. He was recalled under the 26-man rule for doubleheaders. He was scheduled start one of the two games but was the odd man out after Friday's postponement. He could have pitched in long relief but wasn't needed. Boyd has a 3-0 record in five starts with the Mud Hens and could return to the big leagues again soon.

OF Matt den Dekker got his first start since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Toledo in the opener of Saturday's doubleheader. Den Dekker went 0-for-4 with a walk from the No. 2 spot in the order. Den Dekker, who was signed as a free agent on May 16, was promoted when Alex Presley was placed on the concussion list. He's likely to return to the minors when Presley or Jim Adduci, who is on a rehab assignment, is ready to return. Den Dekker has also played for the New York Mets and Washington.

RHP Anibal Sanchez got a no-decision in the opener of Saturday's doubleheader, but it was a very encouraging performance. Sanchez was on pace for the win until reliever Daniel Stumpf served up a two-run homer to Cleveland's Carlos Santana. Sanchez was charged with three runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings, his longest outing of the season, with five strikeouts. "Today was my best outing because I had really good command," he said.

LF Justin Upton sat out for both games of Saturday's doubleheader against Cleveland because of right side soreness. Upton felt pain while swinging in the batting cage before the first game and was a late scratch. The injury is considered minor. Upton leads the club in homers (15) and RBIs (52). He could return to the lineup as early as Sunday.