CF Mikie Mahtook seems to have taken ahold of the starting center field job for Detroit. Manager Brad Ausmus has written him down as the starting center field in the last eight games. Mahtook gives the Tigers solid if not spectacular defense and has contributed some timely hits. He beat out a chop

RHP Michael Fulmer got Detroit back on track Tuesday, stopping the team's two-game losing streak with eight innings of five-hit, three-run ball. "I had a lot of 2-0, 1-0 counts early," he said. "I gave up a lot of hard-hit balls early, the defense did a great job out there. It's just another start, I was just trying to get another win, trying to put up another quality start. But I will think about the two home runs on the way home." Fulmer's two-out home run in the first to RF Hunter Pence made it 74 ? innings between home runs. He gave up a two-run shot in the seventh.

OF Alex Presley has been cleared out of the concussion protocol to return to baseball activity. He has been out since June 23 when he slammed into the wall making a catch. "It won't be today (Tuesday)," manager Brad Ausmus said when asked if Presley would be returned to the roster once he was cleared. That could mean the Tigers are mulling whether to send him back to Toledo or activate him and cut OF Matt den Dekker, brought up when Presley was concussed.

RHP Zach Britton is expected to come off the disabled list Wednesday and join the team in Milwaukee. Britton has been out since early May with a strained right forearm but had a 2.08 ERA in nine minor league rehab appearances and is ready to return to regular action. Manager Buck Showalter would reveal whether or not Britton, an all-star who's saved 125 games over the last three seasons, would immediately return to the closer's role.

1B Miguel Cabrera was removed from Tuesday's game after the sixth inning with left hip tightness. Cabrera has had problems with his hip flexor and back through a good part of the season but lately seemed to have gotten that behind him. He had a solid single to right in the fourth to spark a two-run rally. UT Andrew Romine replaced him for the seventh inning. Manager Brad Ausmus said he expected Cabrera to play Wednesday.

DH Victor Martinez was just 2-for-20 since returning to Detroit's lineup Tuesday after a bout with an irregular heartbeat. But he doubled that hit total in his first two at-bats against San Francisco. He hit a solo home run, his sixth, in the second and lined an RBI single to right in the two-run fourth. "I'm just happy I could do something to help the team win," Martinez said. "That 2-for-20 shows I wasn't swing the bat very well. I was swinging pretty good up to the point I went on the disabled list."

LF Justin Upton returned to the Tigers' starting lineup Tuesday after missing three games with a sore right left side. He smoked a double down the left field line in his first plate appearance, walked, doubled and shot a tie-breaking two-run single to left that decided the game in the seventh. Upton had experienced some pain during batting practice prior to Saturday's first game of a doubleheader and had not swung a bat since. "I was very surprised," Upton said. "I expected some rust. I was surprised at being on time (with my swing), and with the pitches I saw. And with the way I felt." He also made a couple of solid catches in left as he made three of Detroit's first five putouts.