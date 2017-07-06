RHP Warwick Saupold is proving to be a solid long reliever for Detroit. The Australian pitched three shutout innings Wednesday night and has been scored upon just twice in his last 16 outings. "He's been outstanding in his role," manager Brad Ausmus said. "That kind of long relief, keep the game where it is, give us a chance to come back (role). He did that again, gave us a chance to come back."

RHP Alex Faedo was introduced to the Detroit media Wednesday after agreeing to a contract worth roughly $3.5 million as the Tigers' first choice and the 18th overall selection in the June draft. Faedo, nephew of former major league infielder Len Faedo, will report to Detroit's spring training base in Lakeland, Fla., but won't do any throwing. Instead he'll participate in workouts and conditioning. "He's thrown 130 innings, maybe more," Tigers amateur scouting director Scott Pleis said. "So he's had a full season."

OF Jim Adduci was activated off his rehab assignment Wednesday and optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Adduci had been on the disabled list since May 11 with a strained right oblique. He was hitting .318 for the Tigers at the time of his injury.

OF Alex Presley was activated off the concussion list Wednesday and restored to the Tigers' roster, though he did not play. Presley missed more than a week after slamming into the outfield wall making a catch June 22. He has a .245 average in 18 games. Presley is capable of playing all three outfield positions but has mostly been used in center field.

OF Matt den Dekker was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday as OF Alex Presley was activated off the concussion list. Den Dekker played in four games, hitting .143 over seven at-bats.

LHP Daniel Norris could be headed to the minors to work on getting his pitches and himself under control. Norris (4-7) was tagged for five runs on seven hits in four innings Wednesday night, taking the defeat in San Francisco's 5-4 win over Detroit. "Clearly we need better results than that," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. "For a number of reasons. It doesn't help us win games, and puts undue stress on the bullpen. He does have a bit of a groin issue. We'll have to address that as well. At some point we've got to mature, and get past it and find a way to calm ourselves in situations that are tough or tight. You've got to be able to get through it. People that succeed at this level as pitchers learn to get through it."

1B Miguel Cabrera was in the starting lineup for Detroit on Wednesday despite coming out of Tuesday's game after six innings with left hip tightness. Cabrera, who had predicted he would play, ripped a line single to center his first time up. He also singled to center and looked better at the plate in terms of hip rotation.

DH Victor Martinez had a two-run single plus a double Wednesday night and now has 1,999 hits in his career. Martinez doubled in the eighth and was removed for a pinch-runner. It's his second two-hit game in a row after going 2-for-20 since coming off the disabled list.