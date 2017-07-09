RHP Michael Fulmer, who will start Sunday night for the Tigers, is 1-2 with a 6.98 ERA in four career starts against Cleveland. In three career starts at Progressive Field, Fulmer is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA.

C Alex Avila had a hit in four at-bats on Saturday and is batting .393 (11-for-28) against the Indians this season. Avila's .304 batting average is the highest among all American League catchers (minimum: 100 at-bats).

1B Miguel Cabrera (1,594) needs three more RBIs to pass Mike Schmidt (1,595) and George Brett (1,596) for 32nd place on the MLB career list. Cabrera singled in the ninth inning, his 228th career hit against the Indians, which leads all active players. Cabrera's .344 career average against Cleveland is the second highest among active players.

RHP Justin Verlander pitched into the seventh inning on Saturday night against the Cleveland Indians, allowing just one run, but it wasn't enough to get a win. "His command was good, and his curveball was really good in the middle innings," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "Even though he got the loss, I'm sure he's happy with the way he pitched, and he should be." Verlander's record in 52 career starts vs. Cleveland is 20-24 with a 4.46 ERA. The 24 losses against the Indians are the most by any pitcher in the expansion era (since 1961).