2B Andrew Romine broke a 41-inning Detroit run without a home run Friday night when he launched his fourth of the season into the left-field seats. Romine was filling in for an ill 2B Ian Kinsler. He also had a double, one of only six the Tigers hit between Romine's home run and one hit by UT Dixon Machado in the second inning July 6.

RHP Justin Verlander took another loss Friday night as Detroit's hopes of getting off to a strong second half start took a 7-2 bruising by Toronto. "I thought he had good stuff," manager Brad Ausmus said, "but his pitch count got up again and that's keeping from getting deep into games." Verlander was 2-2 on seven batters, 3-2 on six and walked one on four pitches.

2B Ian Kinsler came off the All-Star break with a case of the flu and was scratched from Friday night's Detroit starting lineup. "He came in sick," manager Brad Ausmus said. "Flu-like symptoms. He went down to the cage and see if he could work through it. We decided to scratch him." He was replaced in the field by UT Andrew Romine and at the top of the batting order by CF Alex Presley.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will make his first post-All-Star game start Monday in Kansas City. Manager Brad Ausmus had RHP Michael Fulmer pitching Saturday against Toronto and RHP Anibal Sanchez working Sunday.

LF Justin Upton is almost all of Detroit's offense these days. The All-Star singled his first two times up Friday night and walked in his third trip. Upton had been hitless in his eight at-bats prior to the All-Star game.