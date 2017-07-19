INF Dawel Lugo was one of three prospects acquired by the Detroit Tigers in a deal for OF J.D. Martinez. Lugo was rated the Diamondbacks' No. 2 overall prospect by Baseball America. The 22-year-old was is batting .282 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs in 88 games at Double-A Jacksonville this season.

INF Sergio Alcantara was one of three prospects acquired by the Detroit Tigers in a deal for OF J.D. Martinez. The switch-hitting Alcantara was batting .279 with three homers and 28 RBIs at Class A Visalia.

INF Jose King was one of three prospects acquired by the Detroit Tigers in a deal for OF J.D. Martinez. King, 18, was playing in the Arizona Rookie League.