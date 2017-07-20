LHP Matthew Boyd picked up his first career victory at Kauffman Stadium, which had been a house of horrors for him. Boyd was 0-2 with a 13.17 ERA in his first four starts in Kansas City. Things looked bad for him in the first when he gave up three runs on four hits and a hit batter, but nothing after that. "He threw the ball much better," Royals manager Ned Yost said after the first inning. "He kept enticing us with fastballs off the plate and we were swinging at them. And he was executing his offspeed stuff down and away better."

3B Nick Castellanos had four hits, missing the cycle by a double, and drove in five runs, both career highs. He also had his second career multi-home run game. He is hitting .350 with a .688 slugging percentage in his past 22 games with 17 RBIs and 12 extra-base hits.

LHP Blaine Hardy got Eric Hosmer to ground out to end the game Monday, but on Tuesday he reported to Triple-A Toledo. Hardy was optioned to make roster space for LHP Matthew Boyd, who was recalled from the Mud Hens to start Tuesday against the Royals. Hardy is 1-0 with a 6.05 ERA in 23 relief appearances in three stints this season with Detroit.

LHP Daniel Norris made his first start Tuesday for Triple-A Toledo, allowing five runs, one unearned, on three hits, including a home run, and two walks in three innings. He threw 66 pitches. He went on the disabled list July 6 with a strained left groin.

RHP Justin Verlander will be trying to snap a three-game losing skid when he starts Wednesday in the third game of this four-game series at Kansas City. Verlander's streak of striking out at least one batter in 331 consecutive games ended July 2, when he did not fan an Indian.