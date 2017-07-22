RHP Michael Fulmer was charged with a career-worst eight runs, five earned, to snap his four-game winning streak in which he compiled a 2.35 ERA. He was pulled after 2 2/3 innings, his shortest major league start. The Royals, aided by three Detroit errors, scored four runs in the first. "He obviously wasn't as sharp as normal because he wouldn't have had those type of results," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "He had a little trouble throwing strikes at times. I do think the first inning had an impact on him. Fulmer will say it didn't, but it kind of wears on you when it's that hot."

RF Andrew Romine made his first career start in right field. He had made three appearances in right, a total of 5 1/3 innings. Romine has started at every position this year except catcher and pitcher. The last Tiger to do that was Shane Halter, a former Royal, in 2000.

2B Ian Kinsler went 7-for-20 with three doubles and two triples in the four games. He had a two-run double Thursday. The last Tiger with more than five extra-base hits during a four-game road series was Chris Shelton, who had six, April 6-9, 2006 at Texas.

RHP Anibal Sanchez will make his fifth start Friday since being recalled from Triple-A Toledo. Overall, he is 1-0 with a 6.08 ERA, including 11 relief appearances. Sanchez went 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA in four Mud Hens starts.