OF Mikie Mahtook recorded his second triple of the season on Friday as he had two hits against Minnesota. Mahtook was shaken up early in the game as he twisted his ankle sliding back to second on a play. But Mahtook stayed in the game and showed no ill effects later as he hit the triple. He has hit safely in six straight games.

1B Miguel Cabrera left Friday's game in the fifth inning with a right clavicle contusion and is considered day-to-day. Cabrera went to field the ball off the bat of Robbie Grossman when it bounced up and ricocheted off his chest. He stayed in the game, but Andrew Romine was sent in to pinch-hit for him in the next half-inning. X-rays were negative and manager Brad Ausmus said he doesn't feel the injury will be long-term.

DH Victor Martinez recorded his first multi-homer game of the season on Friday with a pair of long balls in Minnesota. It was just another strong game in Target Field for the 38-year-old. He has hit .369 in 52 career games at the park with 11 homers. Overall, he has hit safely in 11 of his past 13 games, batting .347 during the stretch.