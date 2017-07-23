OF Alex Presley started in right field Saturday, J.D. Martinez's old position before he was traded last week to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Presley had three hits and drove in Detroit's first run of the game with a ground-rule double. Pressley recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season to extend his hitting streak to a season-long nine games. He's hitting .452 during the streak.

1B Miguel Cabrera was out of the lineup on Saturday after suffering a right clavicle contusion when a ground ball bounced up and hit him in the chest Friday. Manager Brad Ausmus said Saturday that Cabrera is still sore from the incident and Ausmus wasn't sure if Cabrera would be back in the lineup Sunday. The manager said Cabrera's availability for Sunday is "to be determined." Cabrera is hitting a career-low .261 in 82 games this season. He's hit 12 homers and driven in 47 runs.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (6-8) couldn't build on his impressive start against Kansas City in a loss Saturday in Minnesota. Zimmermann had controlled the strike zone in his previous start but he wasn't getting the borderline calls from home-plate umpire James Hoye and then had to go down the middle of the zone where Twins' hitters took advantage. Zimmermann gave up nine hits and four walks in just 3 2/3 innings. He surrendered five hits and struck out just one.

OF Justin Upton made his presence known Saturday with two big defensive plays to add on to hitting a three-run homer. Upton threw a runner out at home and later made a leaping catch at the wall. The biggest blow was in the eighth inning as Upton hammered a three-run homer, his 16th of the season, off the left-field foul pole during Detroit's five-run inning.