C James McCann had three hits in Sunday's win in Minnesota, tying his season high. McCann has always enjoyed hitting in Minnesota's Target Field, where he owns a career .426 average (20-for-47) with 12 extra-base hits in 14 games. He had two doubles for his first game this season with multiple extra-base hits.

LHP Matthew Boyd pitched into the seventh inning to win his second straight start since being recalled from Triple-A. Boyd (4-5) allowed three runs, four hits and three walks in six innings. The left-hander struck out a career-high eight batters and threw a season-high 105 pitches. He has now thrown two quality starts and has given up six runs in 12 innings since his return to the Tigers.

SS Jose Iglesias hit just his third homer of the season on Sunday, but he made it count. He snapped a 2-all tie when he hammered the first pitch he saw from side-arming reliever Trevor Hildenberger into the second deck in left field. The homer was estimated at 421 feet. It was his first homer since May 24. He equaled his season high with three hits and tied a career high with three RBIs. He has 10 games this season with at least three hits, which ranks sixth in the American League.

1B Miguel Cabrera was back in the lineup on Sunday after missing a game with a right clavicle contusion. Cabrera was 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and is now hitting a career-low .256 this season. Manager Brad Ausmus said Cabrera has told him he's feeling fine physically and there are no injury issues.

OF Justin Upton hit two doubles in Sunday's win in Minnesota, continuing his hot hitting. He has eight extra-base hits in his last nine games with seven doubles and one homer. Upton is now hitting .280 this season and has a team-high 61 RBIs.