C Alex Avila snapped an 0-for-14 skid with a two-run single in the sixth inning on Monday. Avila got the hit off left-handed reliever Scott Alexander. It was also just his third hit in 16 at-bats against lefties this season. Avila's average has dropped to .280 after being over .300 most of the season.

RF Jim Adduci was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following the team's road trip this weekend. Adduci is hitting .298 in 47 at-bats with seven RBI. The team needed another bullpen arm more than a left-handed bat for the current series against Kansas City. The emergence of another left-handed batter, Alex Presley, limited Adduci's playing time after he recovered from an oblique injury.

RF Alex Presley's 10-game hitting streak came to an end on Monday. He was 0-for-4 with a walk and a sacrifice bunt. Presley, who hit .459 with seven runs scored during the streak, batted in the No. 2 spot in the order. "He's swinging the bat well," manager Brad Ausmus said. The longest streak of his career is 12 games, which he established in April 2012 with Pittsburgh.

RHP Drew VerHagen was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday to fortify a weary bullpen. He was the losing pitcher on Monday, giving up two solo homers in the 12th inning to Kansas City after tossing two scoreless frames. He has started 19 games with the Mud Hens this season, posting a 7-7 record and 4.90 ERA. He made 19 relief appearances with the Tigers last season and that's where manager Brad Ausmus believes VerHagen's future is in the major leagues. "I know he'd like to start," Ausmus said. "If you ask me, I think he's a reliever because his stuff plays (well) as a reliever."

LHP Daniel Norris had his rehab start with Triple-A Toledo cut short after two-thirds of an inning and 32 pitches on Sunday. Norris continues to experience weakness with his right quad and left groin, which has created discomfort both when he pushes off and lands. An MRI did not reveal any serious issues but he was scheduled to be reevaluated by medical experts on Monday night. Norris was placed on the 10-day disabled list after giving up five runs in four innings to San Francisco July 5.