C John Hicks was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to fill the spot vacated when C Alex Avila was traded to the Chicago Cubs. Hicks batted .299 (20-for-67) in his first stint with the Tigers. With Toledo, he was hitting .269 with seven homers and 35 RBIs in 52 games

CF Mikie Mahtook was hit in the helmet by RHP Tommy Kahnle in the sixth inning of Monday night's game against the Yankees. He fell to the ground as his helmet came off but stayed in the game after getting briefly checked out by a trainer and manager Brad Ausmus. It was the second time Mahtook was hit by a pitch Monday. "It hit me, I guess it didn't hit me as flush. I didn't feel any head pain, there's no dizziness," Mahtook said. "I guess I got real lucky avoiding it at the right time and it hitting the helmet just the right way."

RHP Michael Fulmer dropped his third straight start Monday when he allowed seven runs and seven hits in six-plus innings against the Yankees. He tied a career high by allowing six earned runs for the third time. He also allowed six earned runs Aug. 19, 2016 vs. Boston and Sept. 16, 2016 vs. Cleveland.

INF Jeimer Candelario was acquired from the Chicago Cubs for LHP Justin Wilson and C Alex Avila on Monday. With Triple-A Iowa, he is batting .266 with a .361 on-base percentage, 12 homers and 52 RBIs. He also appeared in 11 games in the majors this season and the switch-hitter was regarded as Chicago's top prospect by MLB.com. GM Al Avila said the club views him primarily as a third baseman. "We've known Candelario for a while," Avila said. "We think he can be a third baseman. We know he can play first, but we view him as a third baseman first. Our guys feel he can play a very good third base and we feel obviously he can hit."

RHP Joe Jimenez was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to fill the spot on the 25-man roster previously occupied by LHP Justin Wilson, who was traded to the Chicago Cubs. Jimenez posted a 12.46 ERA in five appearances for the Tigers in April. In the minors, Jimenez recorded a 1.38 ERA in 27 appearances (26 for Toledo). He also posted 16 straight scoreless appearances before being recalled Monday.

SS Jose Iglesias exited Monday's game against the Yankees with a wrist injury after the sixth inning. Manager Brad Ausmus said x-rays were negative. Iglesias struck out on a 98 mph fastball against Tommy Kahnle and was shaking his hand.

RHP Shane Greene was named Detroit's closer following the trade of LHP Justin Wilson to the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Greene is 2-2 with a 2.74 ERA in 50 appearances this season.

DH Victor Martinez fouled a ball off his right leg during the fifth inning of Monday's loss to the Yankees. He was checked on by a trainer and manager Brad Ausmus but stayed in the game. In the ninth inning, he was hit in the foot by RHP Jonathan Holder.

RHP Justin Verlander was not traded despite numerous rumors about him moving from Detroit. About 10 minutes before Monday's 4 p.m. EDT deadline, he tweeted a photo of himself at his locker and tweeted: BREAKING. Source: I'm still in the Tigers locker room. GM Alex Avila said it's possible Verlander could be moved in the offseason. I've talked to Verlander about it and he knows the situation," Avila said. "I've talked to pretty much all our players about our situation. He knows that if he stays as a Detroit Tiger for the remainder of his contract years, we'll be very happy about it. He's an icon in Detroit; he's an original Tiger. We drafted him, developed him and we think he's going to be a future Hall-of-Famer. So, we're very happy to have him."