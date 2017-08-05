RF Jim Adduci is not known for power. But he showed some on Friday, hitting his first homer of the season and the second of his career, a solo shot in the first inning that gave the Tigers an early lead.

OF Alex Presley is coming closer to resuming baseball activities. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list (strained right oblique) on July 30, and manager Brad Ausmus said that Presley told him a few days ago that he was feeling good.

RHP Drew VerHagen will be the starter in Saturday's game with the Orioles, Detroit manager Brad Ausmus confirmed after Friday's win. VerHagen is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in two games this season. He was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on July 24 and pitched twice in relief since then, taking over for RHP Michael Fulmer, placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 1, due to right elbow ulnar neuritis.

RHP Justin Verlander has gotten some hard-luck losses and no-decisions this season, But he improved to 7-7 Friday thanks to seven strong innings (allowing two runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts). LF Justin Upton's grand slam gave the Tigers and Verlander a 5-2 victory. Verlander said an adjustment to his slider really helped. "I had the new one early, so I went back to a different grip, and from the third inning on, I feel like it was a great pitch for me," Verlander said. "I think later in the game, (I was) just kind of utilizing my pitches better and just kind of attacking guys."

LF Justin Upton is making a habit of grand slams this week. He hit one on July 30 versus the Astros and did it again on Friday in Baltimore. Upton's grand slam in the eighth inning off RHP Mychal Givens gave the Tigers a 5-2 victory over the Orioles. "They put me in a situation where I could tie the game just on a fly ball to the outfield," Upton said. "I got a pitch that I could elevate, and I got barrel on it."