C James McCann was 1-for-3. It was not exactly a stunning line, but he got Detroit's only hit of the game, a leadoff single in the third. He also stole second. McCann bounced back from going 0-for-4 Saturday, a game that snapped a career-best 14-game hitting streak.

3B Jeimer Candelario was promoted from Triple-A Toldeo while SS Jose Iglesias is on bereavement leave. Candelario played in just five games with the Mud Hens, going 5-for-26, after the Tigers acquired him July 31 in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. Candelario was not in Monday's starting lineup and did not get into the game.

RHP Alex Wilson pitched a one-two-three eighth, with a strikeout. Over his past five outings, he has not allowed a run and has given up two hits while striking out three and walking none over 4 2/3 innings.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (7-9) had a strong outing, just not as strong as Pittsburgh's Trevor Williams. Zimmermann, attempting to win consecutive starts for the first time since late April, allowed three runs on five hits over seven innings with two strikeouts and three walks. "I mixed it up well. Fastball command still wasn't where I wanted it to be, but it was a little better. I had good off-speed stuff and I was able to keep the ball on the ground for the most part," Zimmermann said. He gave up an RBI double in the second and a pinch-hit, two-run homer to John Jaso in the seventh. "I made the pitches when I needed to, except for that last one to Jaso. I think I went to the well one too many times with the curveball and I left it (in the) middle. If I throw it away where the other ones were, it would probably be a different result."