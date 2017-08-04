C James McCann went 1 for 4 on Thursday against Baltimore, extending his career-high hitting streak to 13 games. However, McCann did hit into a 5-4-2 triple play in the second inning. McCann is batting .251.

RHP Michael Fulmer, the American League Rookie of the Year in 2016, was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow ulnar neuritis, or inflammation, on Thursday. There is no set timeline for Fulmer’s return, but there is no ligament damage, according to manager Brad Ausmus.

RHP Michael Fulmer (right elbow ulnar neuritis, or inflammation) was placed on the 10-day DL on Thursday. There is no set timeline for Fulmer’s return, but there is no ligament damage, according to manager Brad Ausmus. “He has some inflammation around the ulnar nerve. Some fluid around it that is putting pressure around it,” Ausmus said. “It has been something has dealt with in almost every start where pinkie and ring finger on his throwing hand get a little tingly. Last start, it kind of went into the middle finger which he hadn’t really experienced. So we got an MRI and saw the fluid and we’re going to place him on the DL.” Fulmer, the the American League Rookie of the Year in 2016, is 10-9 with a 3.59 ERA in 21 starts. In a corresponding move, Detroit selected the contract Edward Mujica from Triple-A Toledo. The Tigers have not decided who pitch in Fulmer’s spot Saturday. “We’ll see how the bullpen goes next couple days before we decide on Saturday’s starter,” Ausmus said.

SS Jose Iglesias got his first start in three games after straining his right wrist during an a-bat Monday against the Yankees. Iglesias was a defensive replacement late in the game Wednesday. He went 1 for 4 and is batting .263.

RHP Justin Verlander (6-7, 4.29 ERA) is still in a Tigers’ uniform despite speculation he was a prime candidate to be moved at the non-waiver trade deadline. As a result, he will take the mound Friday against the Orioles. Verlander is 9-5 with a 3.77 ERA in 18 career starts against the Orioles. He has been dominant at Camden Yards, going 7-1 with a 2.63 ERA in nine starts.

RHP Edward Mujica had his contract selected from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday after RHP Michael Fulmer (right elbow ulnar neuritis) was placed on the 10-day DL. Mujica has been dominant out of the bullpen for the Mud Hens, posting a 2.35 ERA with 38 strikeouts, five walks and 12 saves over 46 innings.